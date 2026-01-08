Prater (quadriceps) is participating in practice Thursday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Prater and practice squad kicker Matthew Wright are both practicing Thursday, though the former's participation level remains to be seen after Prater didn't practice Wednesday. After kicking in Buffalo's first 14 games of the regular season, Prater sat out Weeks 16 and 17 due to a quadriceps injury in his right, kicking leg, and he was unable to complete the Week 18 win over the Jets due to the injury. Either Prater or Wright will kick for the Bills in Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Jaguars.