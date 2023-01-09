Hines scored two touchdowns and accounted for 241 all-purpose yards in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Patriots.

Hines staked the Bills to an early 7-0 lead, bringing back the opening kickoff for a 96-yard score. The 26-year-old later returned another kickoff for a 101-yard score in third quarter, putting Buffalo back on top 21-17 after the team had just fallen behind for the first time in the game. With the second touchdown, Hines became the first player since Leon Washington to score multiple kick return touchdowns in the same contest, with Washington achieving the feat with the Seahawks in 2010. Since being acquired from the Colts in November, Hines hasn't made much of an impression on offense as a change-of-pace back behind Devin Singletary and James Cook, but the 26-year-old should continue to provide a major lift in the return game.