Hines reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Hines joined the Saints' practice squad in mid-December after spending time earlier in the season with the Chargers. He was elevated to the active roster Saturday and played nine snaps (one on offense, eight on special teams) during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Falcons, when he returned one punt for 11 yards. Hines has the versatility and experience to garner offseason interest from teams looking to add depth to their backfield who can also contribute on special teams as a returner.