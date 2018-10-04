Bills' Rafael Bush: Another missed practice
Bush (shoulder) did not practice for the second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Bush had been in line to see starter's snaps Sunday against the Titans with regular safety Micah Hyde (groin) being a long shot for the contest, but he's got his own injury issue to work through and probably needs to get on the field in some capacity Friday to have a shot at playing this week.
