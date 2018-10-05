Bills' Rafael Bush: Third straight missed practice
Bush (shoulder) missed practice for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, the Bills' official site reports.
Three straight missed sessions likely means Bush is on the worse side of questionable, but we'll see if he's somehow able to rally and suit up for Week 5. Starting safety Micah Hyde also missed practice all week, so the Bills could be forced to slot in a third option come Sunday.
