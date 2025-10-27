Davis rushed nine times for 16 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.

The second-year pro from Kentucky logged 15 offensive snaps Sunday after playing just 17 across the Bills' last four contests. However, he failed to capitalize on this increased workload, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry on nine touches. Davis appears to have fallen out of favor in Buffalo's backfield, playing behind both James Cook and Ty Johnson. He's likely to handle the team's No. 3 running back duties again in the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.