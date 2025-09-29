Davis rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

The 2024 fourth-round pick from Kentucky has now logged just nine offensive snaps and received one touch over the Bills' last two games, suggesting he's now playing behind both James Cook and Ty Johnson. Davis has rushed 11 times for 29 yards through four games this season, and he'll likely play another reserve role in Buffalo's backfield in the Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.