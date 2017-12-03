White exited Sunday's game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a concussion, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

White logged his second interception of the season, but Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drove him into the ground with the full force of his body well after the play, forcing White to leave the game. The obvious hope is that the 22-year-old will be able clear the concussion protocol, but his status for Week 14 will remains in question until that occurs.