White is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

White thus is slated to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving. It remains to be seen how much work the cornerback will see in his 2022 season debut, but White's return to the mix should provide the Bills secondary with a nice boost in the coming weeks. Prior to suffering his injury last season, the 27-year-old recorded 41 tackles and a pick in 11 contests.