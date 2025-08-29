White, who suffered a lower leg injury during last Thursday's practice, has yet to return to the practice field and his status remains unknown for the Bills' season opener against the Ravens, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

White has not practiced this week. Said general manager Brandon Beane on Thursday: "Tre's got a great attitude, he's attacking it. Really other than that, we're just going to take it day by day...Wednesday, I think, is the first day an injury report will be due, so we'll see what it is, whether he can practice any or not."This takes on added import for the Bills, as the player White was supposed to back up and mentor, first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston, is on IR-R with a knee injury and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.