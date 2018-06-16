Bills' Trent Murphy: Limited practices
Murphy (knee) was limited during OTA sessions this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Murphy missed the entire 2017 season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee in August, so this isn't a surprise. The free-agent signee is expected to boost the Bills' pass rush in 2018, an area that became an eyesore in 2017 amid some otherwise good things on an improved defense. The team is big on rotating defenders, so the plan seems to be to use a combination of Murphy, Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson as the main outside pass rushers. Murphy did log nine sacks on top of 47 tackles in 16 games with Washington in 2016, though those type of numbers might be tough to reproduce given that he's likely to sit in certain packages, in addition to the fact he's coming off a major injury.
