Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Drops to third on depth chart
Osweiler will serve as the Broncos' No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Confirming numerous reports that surfaced a day earlier, the Broncos officially announced Wednesday that Paxton Lynch would take over as the team's starting quarterback this week, an unsurprising development given that Osweiler completed just 53.1 percent of his passes while turning the ball over four times as the Broncos went 0-3 during his run as starter. What was more unexpected was Osweiler's fall from first to third on the depth chart, as Trevor Siemian, who was inactive for the Week 11 loss to the Bengals, will step in as the top understudy to Lynch. Look for the Broncos to make Osweiler one of their seven inactive players Sunday.
