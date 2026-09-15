Dobbins rushed eight times for 36 yards and wasn't targeted in the Broncos' 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The highlight of Dobbins' relatively unremarkable night came early in the third quarter, when he changed direction shortly after taking the handoff and rumbled around left end for a 17-yard gain. The veteran back otherwise found running room difficult to come by against a dominant Chiefs defense, and Dobbins' rushing opportunities were notably limited overall due to game script. There will be much more cohesive offensive performances for the Broncos this season, and Dobbins should be in line for a bigger workload during Denver's home opener in Week 2 against the Jaguars.