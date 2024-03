Roach (knee) is slated to sign a two-year contract worth up to $8 million with the Broncos on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Roach finished last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury but still managed to compete in 12 contests for the Saints, recording a combined 38 tackles. The 25-year-old will reunite with his former head coach, Sean Payton, where he should bolster Denver's depth at nose tackle.