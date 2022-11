Mack's likely to work as the backup to Latavius Murray in Week 12 against the Panthers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Mack slides up to second on the depth chart following the release of Melvin Gordon and Chase Edmonds' high ankle sprain. Devine Ozigbo is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad against Carolina to compete with Mack for playing time behind Murray. Mack has yet to register a rushing attempt in 2022.