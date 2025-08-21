Bryant is one of the main beneficiaries of Denver trading wide receiver Devaughn Vele to New Orleans on Wednesday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

The Broncos' willingness to move on from Vele, who tallied 41 catches for 475 receiving yards and three scores as a rookie in 2024 despite playing just 13 regular-season games, seems a clear endorsement of Bryant. The rookie third-round pick impressed with four catches for 70 yards (on five targets) during last Saturday's preseason win over the Cardinals, and he'll have a final chance to impress in exhibition action this Saturday, Aug. 23, versus the Saints. Second-year pro Troy Franklin and veteran journeyman Trent Sherfield could both also be in line for increased opportunities in the wake of Vele's departure.