Bryant (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant sustained a concussion in this past Saturday's divisional-round win versus the Bills, but he followed up Wednesday's limited session with all activity one day later, displaying considerable progress through the protocol for head injuries in the process. Having said that, he must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to be eligible to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.