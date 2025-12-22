Bryant has movement in his arms and legs but is being evaluated for a concussion after being taken to the hospital as a precaution following Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Bryant was injured in the final minute and was taken to the hospital after the game. He would be placed in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol if a concussion is confirmed, but it's encouraging that Bryant has movement in his extremities after being immobilized on a stretcher as he left the field. Denver's next game will be Thursday at Kansas City.