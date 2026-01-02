Bryant (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant entered the league's concussion protocol after taking a huge hit during the fourth quarter of the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars, which resulted in him being carted off the field and taken to a local hospital. He did not play against the Chiefs on Christmas Day, but his ability to practice in full indicates that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. The last step Bryant needs to take in order to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers is to be cleared from the league's protocol by an independent neurologist.