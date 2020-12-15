Mayfield completed 28 of 47 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 47-42 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed five times for 23 yards and another score.

Mayfield relied on his running game early on, with tailback Nick Chubb scoring twice before halftime. Then, after throwing what seemed to be a back-breaking interception toward the end of the third quarter, Mayfield immediately elevated his game, responding with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with him throwing a 21-yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins on fourth down. Mayfield then ran in from five yards on third-and-goal to cap the subsequent drive, before finding Kareem Hunt for a game-tying, 22-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining on his next one. Although that still wasn't enough to secure the win, Mayfield was tremendous in the second half, racking up a season high in passing yards while posting his second straight game with three total touchdowns. That puts the signal-caller in great form ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Giants.