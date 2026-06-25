Browns' Denzel Boston: Had impressive spring

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Boston "might have been the most impressive offensive player in the (Browns') spring sessions."

Once training camp gets going next month, the pecking order in the team's revamped WR corps will start to become clearer. While Jerry Jeudy remains Cleveland's No. 1 option at the position, Boston -- who was the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft -- has a chance to make an immediate mark as an outside receiver, while fellow rookie KC Concepcion (24th overall choice) figures to line up all over the formation. Also in the mix are Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and Tylan Wallace, but a strong summer on Boston's part could help him earn enough playing time out of the gate to yield fantasy dividends in deeper formats.