Boston (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, is trending in the right direction ahead of the contest.

With that in mind, coach Todd Monken noted Friday that Boston "moved around pretty good...it's trending in the right way." Either way, the wideout's Week 10 status will be known prior to the first batch of games Sunday, with the Browns kicking off at 1:00 pm ET. Assuming he's available this weekend, Boston and fellow rookie KC Concepcion would be in line to lead Cleveland's WR corps versus Houston, with Jerry Jeudy also in the mix.