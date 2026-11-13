Boston (toe) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Boston has dealt with calf, foot and toe injuries in recent weeks, never missing a game or requiring any workload limitations. He missed back-to-back practices to open this week, but he sounded optimistic Thursday and is now back on the field Friday. It remains to be seen if Boston will get an injury designation on the final report Friday afternoon. The Browns host the Texans on Sunday, facing a talented defense that struggled in the first half of the season and still has injury concerns after a Week 9 bye.