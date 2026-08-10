Browns' Denzel Boston: Will start working with starters

Coach Todd Monken said Monday that Boston will start working with the first-team offense in practice this week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Specifically, Monken said Boston will work as the "boundary" receiver on the outside, allowing Jerry Jeudy to move around the formation more. By all accounts, Boston has been a standout at Browns camp and has earned the increased reps with the starters. His insertion with the ones is likely to hurt Cedric Tillman the most, as Tillman is a holdover from the previous coaching staff and has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. Boston appears to be a riser up fantasy draft boards headed into the preseason.