Thompson-Robinson completed eight of 11 passes for 82 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding six carries for 36 yards during the Browns' 21-16 win over the Jets in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Thompson-Robinson played the entire second half and immediately helmed an 11-play, 93-yard touchdown drive on his first possession. The rookie fifth-round pick was back at it two drives later, connecting with Austin Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. Considering he didn't turn the ball over and also offered an impressive rushing dimension, Thompson-Robinson arguably outperformed his primary competitor for a roster spot, Kellen Mond, on the night, and the two will continue their job battle a week from Friday in a home preseason matchup against the Commanders.