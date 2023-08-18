Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for 18 yards in the Browns' 18-18 preseason tie with the Eagles on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that he recovered.

The UCLA product was afforded the start and made good use of the opportunity, playing a turnover-free first half during which he only took one sack. Thompson-Robinson immediately led a 12-play, 75-yard drive on the Browns' first possession, only to see it culminate in a John Kelly fumble at the Eagles' three-yard line. Cleveland's next three drives ended in punts, but Thompson-Robinson was able to bounce back and lead the Browns to a pair of field goals before the end of the first half. Thompson-Robinson outperformed his competition for a roster spot, Kellen Mond, after also turning in solid performances during his first two preseason games, so the No. 3 job may be the rookie's to lose going into the exhibition finale against the Chiefs on the road on Saturday, Aug. 26.