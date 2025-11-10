Sampson had two carries for minus-4 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets in Week 10. He also had four kickoff returns for 104 yards.

The Browns' backfield clearly belongs to Quinshon Judkins, while Sampson has emerged as the No. 2 back ahead of veteran Jerome Ford. For the second consecutive game, Sampson was given more opportunities (22 snaps, three touches, three targets) than Ford (14, one, one). Cleveland has accepted its fate and is looking toward the future, which means a focus on the youth for the remainder of a season. And should Judkins get injured or the coaches opt to protect the club's best asset, Sampson could earn more than just the four-to-five touches per game he's averaged since Judkins was added to the active roster in Week 2.