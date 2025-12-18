Sampson (hand/calf) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Sampson appears to be trending toward a second consecutive absence, which would position Trayveon Williams to again handle the No. 2 role behind Quinshon Judkins, while Raheim Sanders handles reserve duties. Sampson will have one final chance to get back on the practice field Friday, at which point the Browns will decide his initial injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.