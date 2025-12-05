Sampson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson exited in the second half of this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers due to a calf injury that left him day-to-day. After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, he was spotted in drills at Friday's session, which was enough for the Browns to give him a chance to play Week 14. Assuming he's confirmed active ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Sampson will join Jerome Ford as the reserve RBs behind starter Quinshon Judkins.