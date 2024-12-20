Share Video

Link copied!

Winston (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Winston has lost his gig as the Browns' starter, but coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Winston could still potentially be the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Oyesfusi adds. If Winston doesn't get cleared for the QB2 role, Bailey Zappe will handle those duties.

More News