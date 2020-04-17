Browns' Kareem Hunt: Inks contract tender
Hunt has signed his second-round contract tender with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunt, who thus stands to earn $3.26 million this coming season, carried 43 times for 179 yards and two TDs to go along with 37 catches for 285 yards and a receiving score in eight games with the Browns in 2019 after returning from an eight-game suspension. Now that he's back in the fold, the 24-year-old will continue to serve as the team's No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb, but even in that context Hunt's involvement in Cleveland's passing game puts the 2017 third-rounder on the PPR radar.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Superflex Mock Draft Exit Survey
With an eye on the future, our latest dynasty superflex mock draft forced drafters to prioritize...
-
4/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the wide receiver prospects in the 2020 class before jumping...
-
Zack Moss Prospect Profile
Zack Moss was a physically dominant rusher at Utah. If he can do the same in the NFL, he'll...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...