Hunt has signed his second-round contract tender with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt, who thus stands to earn $3.26 million this coming season, carried 43 times for 179 yards and two TDs to go along with 37 catches for 285 yards and a receiving score in eight games with the Browns in 2019 after returning from an eight-game suspension. Now that he's back in the fold, the 24-year-old will continue to serve as the team's No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb, but even in that context Hunt's involvement in Cleveland's passing game puts the 2017 third-rounder on the PPR radar.