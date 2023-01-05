Nelson registered four tackles (three solo), including a sack, during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.

Nelson pushed his sack total to 2.5 over the last three games with his takedown of Sam Darnold in the win. The 25-year-old has put some solid play on tape down the stretch while starting in place of Shaquil Barrett (IR-Achilles), and he'll head into the regular-season finale versus the Falcons averaging 4.3 tackles per contest since Week 12.