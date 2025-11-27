Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: No go for practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson (ribs) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Nelson recorded three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Rams, and he may have picked up a ribs injury in the process. The linebacker will have two more opportunities to practice prior to the team's matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday.
