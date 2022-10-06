Nelson tallied three tackles (one solo), including a sack, during the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4.

The fourth-year linebacker logged a season-high 28 snaps and was productive with them, recording his first sack since Week 1 in the process. Nelson is slated to continue playing a rotational pass-rushing role that should yield him occasional QB takedowns, with a potential opportunity for more snaps if injuries strike in front of him. However, Scott Smith of the team's official site notes Nelson's presence on special teams is increasingly important, as he saw a season-high 28 snaps (out of a possible 30) on those units Sunday night.