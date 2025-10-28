Nelson recorded four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, forced a fumble and logged a pix-sick in Sunday's 23-3 win against New Orleans.

With Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) unable to suit up Sunday, Nelson logged a season-high 62 percent snap share. He made an immediate impact, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Tampa Bay on New Orleans' first possession. Nelson didn't slow down from there -- he added a pair of sacks and turned an interception of Spencer Rattler into a touchdown in the second period. That play marked both the first pickoff and first TD of Nelson's career.