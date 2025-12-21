Nelson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nelson injured his knee in the first quarter, and after being evaluated by medical staff, the injury has been determined severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. Chris Braswell, Markees Watts and Jason Pierre-Paul are slated for more rotational snaps at the edge rusher position due to Nelson's injury.