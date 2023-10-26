Mayfield (knee) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game at Buffalo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield is officially listed as questionable for the Week 8 game, but the expectation is that he will take the field and play through his knee injury after being listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report. Chris Godwin (neck) is also expected to play versus the Bills. Official word on Mayfield's status will come when the Buccaneers release their inactive list roughly 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.