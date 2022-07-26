Godwin (knee) will avoid the PUP list and has been cleared to begin training camp, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud notes that the Bucs will be careful with Godwin, who had surgery Jan. 3 for a torn ACL. He didn't participate in spring practices and may be eased in this summer, but the decision to keep him off the PUP list suggests Godwin has a shot to be ready for Week 1.