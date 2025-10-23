David (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

David continues to have his practice reps limited while he works through a lingering knee injury. He should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Saints, but a full practice Friday would mean he would enter Week 8 without an injury designation. David has played nearly every single defensive snap through the first seven games of the regular season, and his 47 tackles is third most on the Buccaneers behind Tykee Smith (58) and SirVocea Dennis (52).