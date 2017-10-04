Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed as doubtful again
David (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
David suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 3 against the Vikings and had an initial return timetable estimated at one month. He has yet to return to practice, making it highly unlikely that he'll be ready to go by Thursday. The team's Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals would probably be pushing it, too, but David might have a shot if he's back at practice in some capacity next week. With Kwon Alexander (hamstring) also unavailable, Kendell Beckwith and Adarius Glanton will both handle three-down roles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Inactive in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed as doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely out for a month•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in stops Sunday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.