Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed as doubtful again

David (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 3 against the Vikings and had an initial return timetable estimated at one month. He has yet to return to practice, making it highly unlikely that he'll be ready to go by Thursday. The team's Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals would probably be pushing it, too, but David might have a shot if he's back at practice in some capacity next week. With Kwon Alexander (hamstring) also unavailable, Kendell Beckwith and Adarius Glanton will both handle three-down roles.