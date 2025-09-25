Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
David popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a knee injury, but the veteran linebacker's ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should be available to play against the Eagles on Sunday. David has 22 tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense through three games, and he's on pace for a fourth-straight 100-tackle season.
