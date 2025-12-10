The Buccaneers activated Evans (collarbone) from injured reserve Wednesday, but he remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Since Tampa Bay designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday, Evans has been listed as limited on six consecutive injury reports, and coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times this Wednesday that the veteran wide receiver had yet to take any contact but remained a possibility to play Thursday. Evans' status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's able to suit up, he may be operating with restrictions considering Bowles' comment. Jalen McMillan (neck) also was activated from IR on Wednesday, so the Buccaneers very well could have their full complement of wide receivers available for the first time this season.