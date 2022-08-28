Leverett was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury during Saturday's preseason finale, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The interior offensive lineman was filling for starting left guard Aaron Stinnie, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. The exact severity and nature of Leverett's injury are still unknown, though another significant injury along the Buccaneers' depleted offensive line would be a major issue heading into the team's Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys on Sept. 11.