Durham played six of the Buccaneers' 56 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for an eight-yard gain in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Durham was a healthy inactive for the Buccaneers' first four games of the season, but the rookie fifth-round pick out of Purdue got the chance to make his NFL debut Sunday following Tampa Bay's Week 5 bye. The Buccaneers kept him active as their No. 3 tight end over David Wells, with Durham ranking behind starter Cade Otton (54 snaps) and Ko Kieft (14 snaps) in playing time. The coaching staff values Kieft for his blocking skills, and though he brings more pass-catching upside to the table, Durham may not have much of an opportunity to move up to the second position on the depth chart.