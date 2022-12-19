White rushed 11 times for 38 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.

It was a tough draw on paper for White and the Buccaneers' rushing attack, and the matchup lived up to the billing. White technically started the contest, but he saw a near-even split in touches with Leonard Fournette (12 to 14). The third-round pick from this year's draft has performed adequately since taking on a larger role to help the struggling Fournette, but neither back can truly thrive while the other cannibalizes carries. Both White and Fournette should be considered fringe fantasy options ahead of Sunday's tilt against Arizona.