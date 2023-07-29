Jarrett, a rookie undrafted free agent out of Maryland, is making a strong early impression in training camp with his athletic ability, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He is making a ton of plays," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. "In one-on-one situations, he has a really good ability to high-point the ball. He has good body control when he is in the air. I am truly impressed with how he has been so far throughout the offseason and early in camp."

One of Jarrett's highlight-reel moments came in Thursday's practice, when he made a leaping contested catch down the left sideline against fellow rookie Keenan Isaac. Jarrett saw a knee injury cut short his senior 2022 campaign with the Terrapins and potentially cost him a chance at being drafted; nevertheless, the talented wideout has already also caught the eye of head coach Todd Bowles, who noted Jarrett just needs to make sure he's as impressive in his knowledge of the playbook as he is with his standout on-field work thus far.