Gage (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice report.
Gage has yet to log anything but a DNP on Buccaneers injury reports since hurting his hamstring back in Week 7. However, he was seen working with the training staff on the side during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Another absence may be in the offing for Gage on Sunday in Cleveland, which may be confirmed as early as Friday. While he's sidelined, Tampa Bay will continue to rely on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as its top wide receivers, with Julio Jones and Scotty Miller next up for snaps and targets.
