Gage (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Gage reportedly practiced Monday, following a Week 11 bye, but he'll now be listed as a non-participant on the team's first official injury report of Week 12. He hasn't played since injuring his hamstring Week 7, allowing Julio Jones and Scotty Miller to step into larger roles behind the lead duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Practicing Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Not traveling to Germany•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: No practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Won't play this week•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Still no activity at practice•