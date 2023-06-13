Gage is being held out of Tuesday's practice with an unspecified injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage was forced out of Tampa Bay's wild-card loss to Dallas in January after a hard hit led to a concussion and possible neck injury, but this likely is unrelated given that he participated in the early portion of OTAs. He agreed to reduce his base salary from $10 million to $7 million this March, getting a full guarantee in exchange. Gage thus figures to operate as Tampa's No. 3 receiver again, though he mostly disappointed last season and is now set up to catch passes from either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask in 2023.