The Buccaneers restructured Gage's contact Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gage agreed to adjust his 2023 base salary from $10 million to $7 million, thus creating some slight relief for the cap-strapped Buccaneers. This renegotiated contract does fully guarantee his payment for the 2023 season, which represents a $2 million in guaranteed salary, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Gage's new deal also includes multiple salary incentives that will give him an opportunity to earn back some of his previous salary.
